French PM says COVID-19 vaccines more widely accepted by people

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday he was happy to see the COVID-19 vaccination programme was starting to be more widely accepted by French citizens, who are among the most sceptical in the world towards vaccinations.

“I happily notice that the acceptance of the vaccination programme is increasing and that is great news for our country”, Castex said while visiting a vaccination facility in the east of France.

Castex is due to unveil new measures to rein in the pandemic in France later on Thursday, with a nationwide curfew from 6 p.m. being the most likely option, according to French media. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Alison Williams)