French PM says he plans to get an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex said he intends to get an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine once European health authorities confirm the vaccine is safe.
France and other major EU members - including Germany and Italy - suspended use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine on Monday pending the outcome of investigations into unusual cases of a rare cerebral thrombosis in people who had received it.
Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.