French PM says he plans to get an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

French Prime Minister Jean Castex, wearing a protective face mask, speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex said he intends to get an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine once European health authorities confirm the vaccine is safe.

France and other major EU members - including Germany and Italy - suspended use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine on Monday pending the outcome of investigations into unusual cases of a rare cerebral thrombosis in people who had received it.