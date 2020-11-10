French PM to hold COVID-19 news conference on Thursday

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex will hold a news conference on Thursday regarding the COVID-19 situation in France, with the country almost two weeks into a new national lockdown imposed to rein in the pandemic.

Castex’s office said on Tuesday that his news conference would take place at 6pm local time on Thursday (1700 GMT).

France’s new COVID-19 infections were sharply down over 24 hours on Monday, as they always tend to do at the beginning of the week, but deaths and hospitalisations linked to the disease were sharply up again. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)