French PM confirms COVID-19 travel restrictions to be lifted May 3

FILE PHOTO: A man, wearing a protective face mask, rides a scooter past a biker on a bridge over the canal Saint-Martin in Paris amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in France, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex confirmed on Thursday that domestic travel restrictions will be lifted on May 3 and that secondary schools will reopen that same day, the first steps toward the country exiting its new COVID-19 lockdown.

He also said some businesses, including bars, restaurants and cultural venues might reopen around mid-May as the COVID-19 situation is improving, three weeks after France entered the one-month lockdown, its third to stop the spread of the virus.

“The third wave of the disease is behind us,” Castex told a news conference, adding that France’s vaccination campaign was going well and that 20 million people will have had a first shot by mid-May.

New infections rose by 34,318 on Thursday, a 4.25% increase versus the same day last week, the lowest rise since March 13. The seven-day moving average of daily new cases stood at 31,532, falling below 32,000 for the first time since March 23.

The number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 nonetheless rose by 22, at 5,981 people, the second highest total of 2021 and a figure that indicates France’s hospital system is still under intense pressure.