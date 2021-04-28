CORRECTED-French COVID-19 patient numbers down again

(Corects ICU numbers in second para)

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - The number of COVID-19 patients in France fell again on Wednesday, with the total number of patients down by 370 and below 30,000 for the first time since early April.

The French health ministry also reported that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care had fallen by 64 (not 370) to 5,879. It recorded 315 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, down from 325 on Tuesday. (Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by Gareth Jones)