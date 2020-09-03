France again registers over 7,000 new COVID-19 infections

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker, wearing protective suit and face mask, administers a nasal swab to a patient at a drive-through testing site for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) near the hospital in Laval, in Mayenne department, France, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - France registered more than 7,000 new coronavirus infections over 24 hours for the second time in two days, the health ministry said on Thursday, just shy of a 7,578 record set on March 31, while hospitalisations for the virus also rose again.

The health ministry reported that the cumulative total of confirmed cases rose to 300,181, up by 7,157. It had reported an increase of 7,017 cases on Wednesday.

The number of people in intensive care with the disease also rose again for the fifth consecutive day, up by 18 to 464.