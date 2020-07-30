France new COVID-19 cases at one-month peak for second day running

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - French health authorities reported 1,377 additional confirmed cases of the new coronavirus on Wednesday, at 186,573, bringing the moving 7-day average above the 1,000 threshold for the first time since the first half of May, when France eased its lockdown.

In a statement, authorities said 381 people were in ICU units due to the disease, the first time that figure has increased on a daily basis in 16 weeks.

There were 16 new deaths from the disease, taking the total to 30,254, a figure higher than the seven-day moving average of 10. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Diane Craft)