A woman wearing a face mask walks past the glass pyramide of the Louvre museum closed as part of COVID-19 restrictions measures to fight the coronavirus disease outbreak in France, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - France recorded 20,177 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 171 more deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data from the country’s health ministry.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in France stands at 2,767,312, while the total number of deaths stands at 67,599. France has the seventh-biggest COVID-19 death toll in the world.