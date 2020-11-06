France registers record 60,486 new coronavirus cases

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - France registered a record 60,486 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after posting a record 58,046 on Thursday, health ministry data showed.

The ministry also reported 828 new deaths from coronavirus, including 398 deaths in hospitals over the past 24 hours, and 430 deaths in retirement homes over several days. On Thursday, the ministry reported 363 deaths in hospitals. (Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by Chris Reese)