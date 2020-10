(Corrects total to 35,785 in first paragraph, not 37,785)

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - France has registered 244 new deaths from coronavirus infection, taking the total to 35,785, according to data shown on French television during a speech by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The data also showed France registered 36,437 new confirmed coronavirus cases, taking the total to 1,235,132.