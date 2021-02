PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - France reported 25,207 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Friday, from 24,116 last Friday as new cases remained on an upward trend.

The seven-day moving average of new cases increased to 21,608, a new 2021 high.

The Health Ministry also reported 286 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals over the past 24 hours, from 261 on Thursday. (Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Leslie Adler)