FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker adjusts medical equipment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France reported 2,677 people in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Thursday, down by 77 from Wednesday.

The health ministry also reported that the total number of coronavirus deaths in French hospitals had increased by 70 to 83,409 over the past 24 hours.