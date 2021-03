PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by 35,327, bringing the total number to 4.25 million, the health ministry reported on Saturday.

That compared to a rise of 35,088 the previous day.

It also reported 92,167 coronavirus deaths, up by 185 from previous day. (Reporting by Jean-Michel Belot, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide)