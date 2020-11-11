France reports 35,879 new COVID-19 cases, well below last week's highs

PARIS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - France reported 35,879 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from the 22,180 reported on Tuesday but staying well below the record high of 86,852 reported on Saturday and below several highs of over 58,000 and over 60,000 reported last week.

France also reported 328 new coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, compared to 1,220 on Tuesday, which included a multi-day batch of 754 deaths in retirement homes. (Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by Chris Reese)