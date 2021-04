PARIS, April 7 (Reuters) - The French health ministry reported on Wednesday that the number of people in intensive care units (ICU) with COVID-19 increased by 103 to a new 2021 record of 5,729 people.

Week-on-week, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care rose by 13.4%, the biggest week-on-week increase since November 13. (Reporting by GV De Clercq, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)