FILE PHOTO: A health worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, adjusts her gloves at a testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nantes, France, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 59,038 new coronavirus cases.

The ministry added that 5,053 patients were in intensive care units, down from a 2021 record of 5,072 on Tuesday.