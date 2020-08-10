France reports 785 new coronavirus infections on Monday, from 2,288 on Friday

PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The French health ministry said on Monday it had recorded 785 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, compared to 2,288 on Friday, but it gave no indication of the number of infections over the weekend.

It said that it had registered 10,800 new cases over the past week, but did not provide an updated number for the total cumulative number of coronavirus infections, which on Friday stood at 197,921.

The ministry said that over the past week, 10,800 new cases had been registered but it was not immediately clear what period this referred to and whether infections over the weekend were included in this total. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Editing by Franklin Paul)