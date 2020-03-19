Healthcare
March 19, 2020

France reports another huge spike in coronavirus deaths, raising total to 372

PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - French health authorities reported 108 new deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total to 372 or an increase of almost 41%, the toll rising sharply yet again as the country was in its third day of a lockdown aimed at containing the outbreak.

During a press conference, health agency director Jerome Salomon added the number of cases had risen to 10,995, up from 9,134 on Tuesday, which is a rise of 20% in 24 hours.

Salomon said 1,122 people were in a serious condition, needing life support, up 20.5% compared to Wednesday.

It is estimated France has around 5,000 beds equipped with the necessary gear but these are unevenly spread around the country. (Reporting Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

