France reports biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases since Nov. 21

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, administers a nasal swab to a patient at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in Reze near Nantes, France, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - France reported 17,615 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, sharply up from the 11,532 on Tuesday and 14,595 a week ago.

The increase was the highest since Nov. 21, and comes just a day after France replaced a nationwide lockdown with a curfew, after easing lockdown measures early December.

The health ministry also reported 289 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals in the past 24 hours, from 307 on Tuesday.