PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - France’s coronavirus death toll rose by less than a 100 for the seventh day running on Wednesday, reinforcing hopes that the worst of the pandemic is over for the country.

The French health ministry said that the number of fatalities had risen by 66, or 0.2%, to 28,596, the fourth-highest tally in the world. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten;)