PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - France reported 26,916 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, from 22,086 on Tuesday and 26,784 last Wednesday, in the biggest one-day jump in cases since Nov. 18, when France was in its second lockdown.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq Editing by Chris Reese Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.