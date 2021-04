PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - The French health ministry reported that the number of patients in intensive care units with COVID-19 increased by another 78 to a new 2021 record of 5,916 as a new nationwide lockdown in place for a week failed to show an impact.

France also reported 385 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, compared to 176 on Sunday. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Geert De Clercq)