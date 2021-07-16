France reports over 10,000 new coronavirus cases per day again

PARIS, July 16 (Reuters) - France reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases again as the rapid spread of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 led to a jump in new infections.

The health ministry reported 10,908 new cases on Friday, taking the total over 5.84 million and the seven-day moving average of new cases to 5,795.

The daily new case tally was last over 10,000 at the end of May.