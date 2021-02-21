France reports over 22,000 new coronavirus cases

PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The French health ministry reported 22,046 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, from 16,546 last Sunday, when new cases had dipped briefly.

The seven-day moving average of cases rose above 20,000 again after new cases increased week-on-week for the fourth day in a row.

The ministry also reported 160 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, from 183 on Saturday, taking the cumulative toll to 84,306. The total number of cases now stands over 3.6 million.

The ministry has not published hospital data for three days. (Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Giles Elgood)