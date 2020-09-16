France reports third-highest number of new COVID-19 cases

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - French health authorities reported new 9,784 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the third-highest number of daily additional infections on record since the disease started to spread in the country at the end of the winter.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections was up by 46, at 31,045 and the cumulative number of cases now totals 404,888. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Franklin Paul)