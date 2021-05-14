France says number of people in intensive care with COVID-19 falls again

PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - France reported there were 4,352 people in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Friday, 90 fewer than on Thursday, the 11th consecutive day that this key metric has fallen.

The French health ministry also reported that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell by another 250 to 23,406.

France reported 173 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, down from 226 last Friday. (Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Catherine Evans)