France's new daily COVID-19 cases above 20,000 again

Medical workers, wearing protective masks and protective suits, work in a medicine unit at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, France, October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France reported 22,591 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the daily tally going beyond the 20,000 threshold for the third time in six days, while hospitalisations and deaths linked to the disease also keep ramping up.

Those data are published as French President Emmanuel Macron is announcing new restrictions to contain the spread of the virus, including curfews imposed on COVID-19 hotspots, including Paris.

The cumulative number of confirmed cases rose to 779,063 and the seven-day moving average of new cases per day increased more than a record 17,000 figure for the third day running.