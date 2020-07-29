France's reports almost 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, a one-month high

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - French health authorities reported 1,392 additional confirmed cases of the new coronavirus on Wednesday, at 185,196, the highest daily increase since more than a month.

There were also 15 new deaths linked to the disease, taking the total to 30,238, a figure higher the daily average increase of nine seen over the last week.

In a statement, authorities said the number of people in hospital for COVID-19 went down again, pursuing a two-month downward trend. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Franklin Paul)