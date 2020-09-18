French coronavirus cases jump to new daily record over 13,000

A doctor talks with medical staff wearing protective suits and face masks, at the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Unit of the military hospital Laveran in Marseille, France, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - France reported on Friday that it had registered 13,215 new confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, a new record, after the number of cases on Thursday exceeded 10,000 for the second time in a week.

The health ministry also said that the total number of deaths from COVID-19 increased to 31,249 from 31,095 on Thursday, an increase of 154 that is a four-month high.