French coronavirus death toll jumps above 75,000

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - France’s coronavirus death toll jumped above 75,000 on Friday as the government reported 820 new deaths, taking the cumulative total to 75,620.

Friday’s figure included 355 deaths in hospitals, compared with 344 on Thursday, and 465 deaths in retirement homes over the past three days, health ministry data showed. The seven-day moving average of deaths increased to 425 from 400 on Thursday. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Hugh Lawson)