French coronavirus death toll up 13 at 29,933

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 13 to 29,933 on Tuesday, but that figure takes into account a downward revision of fatalities in nursing homes.

The number of people who died in hospitals increased by 34 to 19,457, compared to the daily average of 23 over the past seven days.

The health ministry also reported the death toll in nursing homes now stands at 10,476, versus 10,497 a week earlier. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chris Reese)