June 9, 2020 / 6:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

French coronavirus deaths remains under 100 for seventh day in a row

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - France’s coronavirus death toll rose by 87 or 0.3% to 29,296 on Tuesday, the highest daily toll since June 2, but remained under 100 for the seventh day in a row, health ministry data showed.

On Monday, 54 COVID-19 deaths were reported, on Sunday 13.

The number of daily confirmed coronavirus infections increased by 403 or 0.3% to 154,591, up on the 211 seen on Monday and 343 on Sunday, but remained below the more than 500 seen on Thursday through Saturday. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq )

