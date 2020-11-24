Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

French coronavirus new cases and hospital numbers again drop sharply

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infections and the number of people in hospital with the virus in France again dropped sharply as a national lockdown went into its fourth week.

The health ministry reported the number of new cases rose by 9,155 to 2.15 million, compared to 4,452 on Monday - when numbers are usually low due to weekend reporting lags - and compared to 45,522 last Tuesday. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq Editing by Chris Reese)

