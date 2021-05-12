French COVID-19 cases see slowest weekly increase since June 2020

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - France reported 21,498 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 2.02% more than a week ago and the slowest week-on-week increase since late June 2020.

The health ministry also reported that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell further by 774 to 24,254 and the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care fell again by 160 to 4,583. Both indicators fell for the ninth consecutive day. (Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by Chris Reese)