May 31, 2020 / 4:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

French COVID-19 cases show further decline

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - France’s coronavirus cases are continuing to decline, health officials said on Sunday, with 14,322 patients currently in hospital, down from 14,380 a day earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care fell to 1,319 from 1,361, the health directorate said in a statement. The hospital death toll from the virus rose by 31 to 18,475 - the 11th consecutive daily increase below 100.

Numbers for nursing home deaths will next be updated on Tuesday, the directorate said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Nick Macfie)

