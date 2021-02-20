French daily new COVID-19 cases up week-on-week for third day in a row

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus cases in France compared to a week earlier rose for the third day in a row, with the health ministry reporting 22,371 new cases on Saturday, compared to 21,231 last Saturday.

France also reported 183 coronavirus deaths in hospitals in past 24 hours, compared to 571 on Friday, when the tally included several days of death data in retirement homes as well.