New coronavirus cases and hospitalisations in France drop again

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - France reported 28,383 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down from 45,522 on Tuesday and below the nearly 36,000 of last Wednesday as pressure on the hospital system continued to ease.

Health ministry data showed that the number of people in hospital with the virus dropped by 328 to 32,842, while the number of people in intensive care with COVID-19 dropped by 79 to 4,775 over the past 24 hours. (Reporting by GV De Clercq; editing by Jonathan Oatis)