PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - The number of people with COVID-19 in intensive care units in France fell by 153 to 3,862, the first time the ICU tally has been below 4,000 since March 11.

The health ministry also reported on Wednesday 19,050 new coronavirus cases, an increase of 1.64% compared to last week. (Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by Chris Reese)