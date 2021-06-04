Number of French COVID-19 patients in intensive care at 2021 low

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker looks at a COVID-19 patient's medical notes in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of people in intensive care with COVID-19 in France set a 2021 low on Friday, falling below the level reached following the end of France’s second lockdown in November.

The health ministry reported that the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU fell by 106 to 2,571 as France unwinds its third nationwide lockdown. The number of people in ICU reached a high of 6,001 on April 26.

Following France’s second nationwide lockdown in November, when the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU peaked at nearly 5,000, it took until Jan.y 7 for the ICU count to fall to 2,582, after which it started slowly rising again.