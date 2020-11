PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - France reported 12,580 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, nearly unchanged from Friday’s 12,459, health ministry data showed.

The number of people in intensive care fell by 106 to 3,777, after falling by 135 on Friday. The number of people who died from COVID-19 in hospital rose by 213 to 52,127, the smallest increase in a week. (Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Alex Richardson)