Pressure from COVID-19 on French hospitals eases further

PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - Pressure on the French hospital system from the COVID-19 epidemic eased for the fourth day in row and the number of virus deaths in hospitals was down again compared to a week ago.

The health ministry reported that the number of people in hospital with the virus fell by 654 to 26,331 and the number of people in intensive care by 125 to 5,106.

France also reported 226 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, from 219 on Thursday and 270 a week ago.