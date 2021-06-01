UPDATE 1- COVID-19 pressure on French hospitals eases further

(Adds cases)

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Pressure on French hospitals eased further on Tuesday as the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 fell by 120 to 2,825, while the overall number of patients eased by 508 to 16,088.

There were 127 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Tuesday, compared to 126 on Monday. The total death toll stands at 109,662.

Health Ministry data also showed that the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 9,848 on Tuesday against 1,211 on Monday, taking the total to 5.67 million.

On Mondays, the case count usually drops sharply because of weekend reporting lags.