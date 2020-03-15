UPDATE 1-France reports 36 more coronavirus deaths, raising total to 127

(Recasts with public health authority figures)

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - France’s Public Health Authority on Sunday reported 36 new deaths from coronavirus, taking the total to 127, and said there had been an increase of more than 1,000 cases.

“The virus is circulating.. it is circulating and it is threatening the lives,” Olivier Veran told France 2 television. “I implore the French to respect the strict social measures.”

The French Public Health Authority said 127 people had now died, up from 91 on Saturday. The number of cases had risen to 5,423 cases, up from 4,449 on Saturday. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alexander Smith)