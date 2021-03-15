France reports 4,219 people in intensive care with coronavirus

A medical crew from Angers hospital carries a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a stretcher after his transfer by a helicopter of French SAMU rescue team, from the Ile de France region to Angers hospital, France, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities reported on Monday that the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 had risen by 92 in the previous 24 hours to 4,219, the highest level since late November.

The health ministry’s Geodes website also reported a provisional 333 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, compared to 140 on Sunday and a seven-day moving average of 261. The cumulative death toll now stands at 90,762.

Over the weekend, hospitals in the Paris area - which account for more than a quarter of all COVID-19 patients in intensive care units - started transferring patients to other parts of France to reduce pressure on the capital’s health system.

The health ministry also reported 6,471 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up 4.3% from last Monday.