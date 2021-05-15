UPDATE 1-Number of COVID-19 intensive care patients in France falls again

(Adds hospital deaths, comments on vaccination)

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - France reported 4,271 people in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Saturday, 81 fewer than on Friday, the 12th consecutive day that this key metric has fallen.

The country also reported a daily total of 112 deaths in hospital of people who had tested positive for the coronavirus, compared with 173 a day earlier.

The French government is due to lift some coronavirus restrictions from May 19, with bars and restaurants set to re-open. It has also stepped up its vaccination campaign and on Saturday hit its goal of giving 20 million people at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-May.

"The situation is improving, we are in a position to move on to the next phase," Prime Minister Jean Castex said in televised comments.