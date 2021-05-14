Number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care falls in France

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker adjusts medical equipment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France reported that 4,352 people were in COVID-19 intensive care on Friday, 90 fewer than on Thursday, marking the 11th consecutive day that this key metric has fallen.

The French health ministry also said that the number of people hospitalised fell by 250 to 23,406. Some 173 people died in hospitals, down from 226 last Friday, but there were no new deaths in retirement care homes.

The ministry recorded 7,025 new confirmed coronavirus cases, taking the total to 5.85 million, an increase of 1.8% compared to last Friday and the lowest week-on-week raise since late-June, 2020.