PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - France on Wednesday reported 34,968 new coronavirus cases, down from 43,098 a day earlier.

Data from the health ministry also showed that 5,959 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19, down by 25 from Tuesday.

The ministry reported 313 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals. (Reporting by GV De Clercq and Matthieu Protard)