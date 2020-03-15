France preparing confinement order to fight coronavirus sources

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - The French government is preparing an order that restricts public life further still and requires people to stay in their homes to fight the spread of the coronavirus, sources familiar with the planning said on Sunday.

It was not clear if a final decision had been taken. President Emmanuel Macron’s office said for now there were no measures following steps already announced by him and his prime minister.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus increased by more than a third on Sunday to 127 and more than 5,423 have been infected. (Reporting by Paris Newsroom; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by John Irish)