French will have to show exemption documents during curfew: PM

FILE PHOTO: French Prime Minister Jean Castex speaks during a news conference to present his government's economic recovery plan from the Covid-19 pandemic, in Paris, France September 3, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Citizens of nine French cities where a night-time curfew will be imposed from midnight on Friday will be able to leave home during that period for work or pre-booked journeys provided they can show relevant documents, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday.

During a press conference, he also said restaurant food delivreries will be allowed during the curfew, which will affect around 20 million people and is scheduled to last at least four weeks.