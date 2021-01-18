CORRECTED-Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-19

(Corrects reopening date in first paragraph to April 2)

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Disneyland Paris said on Monday it was postponing its reopening by almost two months, to April 2, due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of February as initially planned. If conditions permit, we will reopen Disneyland Paris on the 2nd of April, 2021,” the group said on its Twitter account. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Mark Heinrich)